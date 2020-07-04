Israel has more than 10,000 active coronavirus patients

Israel, as of Friday, has more than 10,000 active coronavirus patients, Ynet reported on Friday evening. This is the first time the country reached such a figure.



The country also had 77 coronavirus patients who are in critical condition, a report released before Shabbat started claimed, on July 1 the country had 56 such cases. Some 69 patients are in moderate condition, an increase from the 48 reported a week ago. Some 279 people are now in hospital with COVID-19, a week ago the figure was 189.



A study released by Hebrew University predicts over 100 persons will die as a result of COVID-19 in the next few weeks and that, unless the situation changes, the country will face the choice of imposing a nation-wide shut-down or risk a collapse of its health service.