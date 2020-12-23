The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel hopes for talks with 5th Muslim nation before Trump exit - minister

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 10:49
Israel is working towards formalizing relations with a fifth Muslim country during US President Donald Trump's term, which ends next month, an Israeli government minister told Ynet TV on Wednesday.
The White House has brokered rapprochements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco this year, with Morocco hosting an Israeli-US delegation on Tuesday to flesh out the upgrade in relations.
Asked if a fifth country could sign up before Trump steps down on Jan 20, Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Ynet TV: "We are working in that direction."
"There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalization of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord - a peace accord," he said.
He declined to name the country but said there were two main candidates. One is in the Gulf, he said, giving Oman as a possibility while adding that Saudi Arabia is not.
The other candidate, further to the east, is a "Muslim country that is not small" but is not Pakistan, Akunis said.
Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country, said last week it would not recognize Israel as long as Palestinian statehood demands remain unmet.
Palestinians fear the normalization of ties with Israel by of Arab states will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position calling for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab countries.
French President Macron shows improvement after COVID-19 diagnosis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 11:58 AM
Qatar foreign minister calls for Gulf-Iran dialog, deescalation - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 11:46 AM
Coronavirus: IDF cases on the rise with 426 testing positive
Police officer relieved of duty after Black man shot in Columbus, Ohio
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 09:49 AM
Gaza armed militias hold joint drills in message to Israel
Trump appoints Religious Zionists of America head to Holocaust Council
Approximately 45,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday
Naftali Bennett to announce PM run
43-year-old investigated for setting two classrooms on fire
Two Hadassah Medical Center board members resign in protest
Ronen Plot appointed interim chair of Yad Vashem
Two possible terror attacks near Kiryat Arba and Hebron - report
Trump grants full pardon to Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2020 12:34 AM
Knesset passes provisions on voting during coronavirus pandemic
Biden says huge data breach poses 'grave risk' to US, promises response
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 08:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by