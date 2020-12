The TIMSS works to evaluate the knowledge and skills of eight graders in 39 countries around the world in math and science. Some 3,371 eight graders from 157 schools took part in the study in Israel in April and May 2019.

In 2019, Israel rose by eight points in math to 519 points, ranking at ninth out of the participating countries, and by six points in science to 513 points, ranking at 16th out of the participating countries.

Israeli students improved slightly in their achievements in mathematics and science in 2019, according to test results by the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).