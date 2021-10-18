Israel in talks to normalize ties with Comoros

Israel and Comoros, an island country off the eastern coast of Africa, are in talks to establish diplomatic relations, a senior diplomatic source confirmed on Monday.

Comoros is a Muslim-majority country, a member of the Arab League and the only Arab country entirely in the Southern Hemisphere.

The US brought Israel and Comoros together for normalization talks, and they have continued bilaterally.

Israel views the negotiations as a continuation of the momentum of the Abraham Accords, the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states last year.

The Comoros islands flag (credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO)