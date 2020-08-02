The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel Katz: Coronavirus grants to enter bank accounts today

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 08:54
Finance Minister Israel Katz announced that the coronavirus grants approved by the government as apart of the economic aid program will enter bank accounts today.
"Government grants will be distributed to citizens today," Katz said in an interview with Army radio on Sunday morning. 
"I fully understand the protesters on the economic issue, but the heads of the economic protests stopped demonstrating in front of the Finance Ministry, because I changed the criteria, and we added hundreds of millions [of shekels] to those in need of money."
In addition, he also spoke on the 2020 state budget, stating that no biennial budget is ready, however an annual budget could be submitted now. 
"There is currently no biennial budget ready. There is a possibility to submit a [annual] budget for 2020, the second option is to wait until November and submit another budget," he said. 
