The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel leading 2-1 vs. Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 19:50
Israel is leading Scotland 2-1 at halftime in their World Cup Qualifying match.
Eran Zehavi and Mu'nas Dabour scored for Israel and John McGinn scored for Scotland.
Austria's Kurz says stepping down as chancellor
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2021 08:56 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,990 new cases, 464 in serious condition
Alcohol poisoning case leaves 29 people dead in Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2021 05:44 PM
Some 120,000 tourists travel to Israel's parks, nature reserves
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Vanuatu region
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2021 02:30 PM
Iran Foreign Ministry: Nuclear talks to be renewed soon
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/09/2021 10:52 AM
Taiwan says its future rests in hands of its people
  • By REUTERS FACT CHECK
  • 10/09/2021 08:49 AM
Saudi coalition destroys second drone after 10 injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2021 02:25 AM
Facebook apologizes for second outage, services back up
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/09/2021 01:27 AM
40-year-old man stabbed to death in Migdal Ha'emek
White House blocks Trump's attempt to withhold documents on Jan 6 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2021 09:53 PM
Incoming Shin Bet head 'R' proved anonymous letter false - report
Five injured in car crash on highway in northern Israel
US CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2021 08:38 PM
EU warns of security risks linked to migration from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2021 07:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by