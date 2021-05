Dr. Zeev Feldmn, the head of the Israel Medical Association warned on Sunday of a strike that is scheduled to take place next Monday. The strike will last for 24 hours.The strike is in response to what the Israel Medical Association sees as Finance Ministry attempts to worsen working conditions for doctors, including decreased staff allowances."We will not allow a one-sided attack to occur at the hands of the Finance Ministry to the healthcare system and to medical staff," Feldman said.