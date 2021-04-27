The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel not interfering in Palestinian election, Foreign Min. clarifies

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly considering canceling the May 22 election if it cannot be held in Jerusalem.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 27, 2021 14:07
Netanyahu and Abbas (photo credit: REUTERS)
Netanyahu and Abbas
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is not blocking or otherwise involving itself in the planned Palestinian election, Foreign Ministry Political Director Alon Bar told European ambassadors on Tuesday.
The remark came after ambassadors from the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Ireland and others met with Bar to stress "the importance of democratic elections in the Palestinian Territories to strengthen political participation and accountability as well as democratic checks and balances," according a tweet published by several of those embassies.
“Israel will not prevent the election in the Palestinian Authority from happening,” Bar said.
The Palestinians have said they requested Israel allow voting to take place in east Jerusalem, and Israel has not responded. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly considering canceling the May 22 election if it cannot be held in Jerusalem, as well, and PA Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh said last week that they reject absentee voting, such as on an app, in principle.
Jerusalem, including majority-Arab neighborhoods, is part of sovereign Israel and, as such, is under Israeli law. Most Jerusalem Arabs are permanent residents and not Israeli citizens, though a path to citizenship for them exists. In 2006, Israel allowed the PA to hold its legislative election in Jerusalem, with Arabs in the capital voting via post offices.
Bar told the European diplomats that the Palestinian elections are an internal Palestinian matter, and as such, Israel will not intervene.
Still, Bar emphasized that Hamas’ participation in the election is “problematic” and violates the Quartet’s conditions.
The Quartet - made up of the US, UN, EU and Russia - has set criteria in the past for Palestinian election candidates, stating that they must abandon violence, recognize Israel and recognize agreements signed between the PLO and Israel. However, candidates with ties to terrorist organizations, like Hamas, have run in past PA elections. The Biden administration reaffirmed its commitment to those conditions last week.
“Hamas is involved in the escalation in violence in Jerusalem and shooting rockets from Gaza at Israeli civilians,” Bar pointed out, warning against “the possibility that Hamas will grow stronger in Judea and Samaria and its ramifications in the field on regional security and the promotion of civil projects in the Palestinian Authority.”
Bar also said empowering Hamas could be an obstacle in attempts to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
The diplomat added that Israel is acting “carefully and responsibly” to prevent a further deterioration of the security situation and expects Europe to behave in the same way.
Last week, the US cautioned in the United Nations Security Council against allowing Palestinian politicians who do not recognize Israel or who support terrorist activity – such as members of Hamas or the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – to run in the Palestinian elections.
Five EU countries released a statement after the UNSC meeting calling on Israel "to facilitate the holding of elections across all of the Palestinian territories, including in East Jerusalem, in line with commitments made in the Oslo Accords as well as to facilitate the participation of international observers across all of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


