The Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the home front command, has offered immediate assistance to Croatia (2/2) — Alon Ushpiz (@AlonUshpiz) December 29, 2020

Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz tweeted on Tuesday evening that Israel has offered immediate assistance to Croatia that was shaken by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake earlier in the day, causing great damage, killing five and injuring many others.