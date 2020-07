The Health Ministry updated that from midnight to 22:30 on Monday evening, 1,336 new cases of coronavirus were identified in Israel, and one additional person has died.The number of active patients now stands at 20,872 - of whom 183 are hospitalized in serious condition and 54 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll in Israel rose to 365, and the total number of confirmed patients in Israel is now 40,632 since the outbreak began.