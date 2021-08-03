Israel Police arrest 11-year-old boy - report



The teens were arrested following refusal to leave the premises of an illegal building in Yitzhar, designated as a closed military zone by the IDF.

According to Honenu, an organization which offers legal defense to Israelis, Israel Police have yet to notify the 11-year-old's parents on the arrest, three hours following the arrest. The official police statement claims his parents were notified when it was clear that boy was 11-years-old, and were told to pick him up from the Ariel police station where the teens were detained.

Three teens, including an 11-year-old boy were arrested on Tuesday morning by Israel Police for trespassing on a closed military zone in the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank.