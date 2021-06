Israel Police's Yagel unit confiscated a dozen pistols near the Lebanese border on Friday morning.A resident of Ein Kuniya was caught trying to smuggle weapons in an agricultural area near the city of Metulla. The man was driving a a tractor, and hid the weapons inside.Police found twelve pistols worth more than NIS half-a-million.Over the past year, the Yagel unit in the area has confiscated over 80 weapons from 12 different incident of weapon-smuggling.