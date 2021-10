An Israel Police officer might be indicted for causing death by negligence in the Ahuvia Sandak case, Channel 13 reported on Sunday evening.

Ahuvia Sandak, a hilltop youth, was killed in December 2020 when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he and a group of activists were fleeing from police and while the police either accidentally collided with his car or purposely tried to force his car to stop.