Israel Police officers appeared to have planted a gun in the car of a 19-year-old Bedouin man in a video of his arrest, Channel 13 reported on Sunday night.

The man, who was originally detained for talking on the phone while driving, was indicted in November for possession of firearms.

He spent more than a month in detention prior to being released on Sunday after a video, where a police officer can be visibly seen planting the firearm, came to light.