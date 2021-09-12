The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police, Prison Service budgets approved in cabinet meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 14:29
Israel Police and Israel Prison Service's budgets for 2021 and 2022 were approved on Sunday.
The budgets, approved by the government in the cabinet meeting on Sunday, were negotiated between the police and prison service and representatives from the Finance Ministry and the Public Security Ministry.
As part of the budget, recruitment of over 250 new workers over the next two years was approved. In addition, an upgrade for the police and prison service's technological capabilities was secured.
A key emphasis on dealing with crime and violence in the Arab sector was reflected in the new budgets in providing tools for combating organized crime.
