Israel Police releases numbers of illegal weapons seized in 2021

Since the beginning of 2021, the Israel Police's northern district has seized 65 rifles and pistols, 39 grenades, 13 charges, dozens of Molotov cocktails and fireworks and thousands of bullets and other kinds of ammunition, N12 reported.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com