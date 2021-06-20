Israel Police: We solved the murder of Yigal Yehosua killed in Lod riot

Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced on Sunday that they have solved the murder of Yigal Yehosua who was killed last month during riots in the city of Lod.
Yehosua, 57, became the first Jewish resident of Lod to die from wounds he sustained during the riots that occurred during Operation Guardian of the Walls when, on May 11th, rocks were thrown at his car, causing him serious injuries.Some 6 Lod residents and 2 residents of the West Bank have been arrested in recent weeks in suspicion of the killing, and the State Attorney submitted Sunday a declaration of its intent to indict seen of the suspects for murder. The State Attorney also asked to hold the suspects in custody until the end of proceedings against them. The men are suspected of throwing rocks at Jewish cars because of nationalistic and racial motivations. The men allegedly gathered near a roadblock set of by Arab youth, identified Yehoshua as a Jewish driver, and pelted him with stones at close range.Wounded, Yehoshua managed to drive to his home, where he was found by a passerby in his car and evacuated to this hospital. He was admitted in serious condition, and succumbed to his injuries six days later.The investigation indicated that some of the suspects were involved in other serious incidents in Lod which involved throwing stones at Jews. Some are also suspected of attempting to destroy evidence of the attack on Yehoshua."I am very happy they caught them," Yehoshua's wife told Ynet. "Nothing will bring back Yigal, but at least they found the murderers," Ynet reported.The residents of Lod who were arrested are Muhammad Hassuna,33 , Khaled Hassuma, 51, Karim Bhalul, 20, Yussef Alkadayim, 21, Wallid Alkadaim, 25 and Iyad Marachla, 20.
The residents of the West Bank who were arrested are Ahmen Danun, 25, and Kamal Dif Alla, 21.