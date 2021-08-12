The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Prize winner sculptor Tumarkin passed away at 87

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2021 16:58
IGAEL TUMARKIN, renowned Israel Prize winner artist and sculpture (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
IGAEL TUMARKIN, renowned Israel Prize winner artist and sculpture
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Prize winner of 2004 Igael Tumarkin passed away on Thursday afternoon, Israeli media reported.
Tumarkin was an artist and sculptor whose works were well known in Isreal since 1960. His artistic efforts included sculptures, paintings, drawings and playsets, some of which he used to protest war and violence.
Several of his monuments are stationed all across Israel, including the "MiShoaa Letkuma" (from Holocaust to Rebirth) monument placed at the Kikar Rabin square.
MISHOAA LETKUMA Monument by Igael Tumarkin in Kikar Rabin (Rabin Square) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)MISHOAA LETKUMA Monument by Igael Tumarkin in Kikar Rabin (Rabin Square) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Tumarkin was born in Germany in 1933 under the name Peter Martin Gregor Heinrich Hellberg, to a Jewish mother and Christian father, and came to Israel with his mother when he was two years old. In Isreal, his mother married Herzl Tumarkim, whom Igael considered his father all his life.
After his army service in the Israeli navy, Tumarkin studied sculpting in Ein Hod, an artists community settlement near Haifa. Later, he returned to Germany, where he began working as a set designer at the theatre of Berthold Brecht, who he later named one of his greatest artistic influences. 
Igael Tumarkin van gough 1 88 248 (credit: Courtesy)Igael Tumarkin van gough 1 88 248 (credit: Courtesy)
In 1960, Tumarkin, now married to Israeli-born Naomi, returned to Israel to present a gallery in Betzalel. During this period, he began sculpting using trash and scraps, for example in his piece "Pants Panic" portraying a pair of stained work pants. During the 60s, Tumarkin created some of his most famous monuments such as "Mo'av Lookout", comprised of cement, and his famous "He was walking through the fields" (1967) depicting an impaled soldier, which he made using bronze and parts of damaged weaponry he received from the IDF as a donation for his artwork.
SCULPTURE BY Igael Tumarkin in Ashdod (credit: Wikimedia Commons)SCULPTURE BY Igael Tumarkin in Ashdod (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The unique creator used many art forms and portrayed a wide range of influences, from pop to Avangard and assemblage. During his lifetime, Tumarkin published a number of articles criticizing the Israeli artistic culture of the day, as well as statements against Jewish life in Isreal.
Yigal Tumarkin’s portrait of his friend Amos Oz, entitled “Oz in a mask of Oz.” (credit: JERUSALEM POST ARCHIVE)Yigal Tumarkin’s portrait of his friend Amos Oz, entitled “Oz in a mask of Oz.” (credit: JERUSALEM POST ARCHIVE)
The renowned artist is survived by his second wife Na'ama, a daughter, and two sons.
Funeral times are yet to be announced. 


