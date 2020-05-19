Israel releases condolences over the death of Chinese ambassador



The government and Foreign Ministry released on Tuesday their official condolences over the death of Chinese Ambassador Du Wei

Writing on behalf of the citizens of the country, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazy expressed “his sincere condolences on the sudden and tragic passing of H.E. Du Wei, the People's Republic of China's Ambassador.” He also offered his "deepest sympathies to his family.”



Wei, 57, was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday, allegedly due to a heart attack. His wife and son were not in Israel with him.