cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Israeli government has removed on Sunday the restriction that only allowed people to practice sports up to 500 meters from their home.The decision was made as Israel slowly rolls out its exit plan for Israelis to return to work as more businesses were allowed to open shops on Sunday.