"Whoever does not get vaccinated will be left behind," the minister stressed. "Yesterday, the coronavirus cabinet confirmed the position of the Health Ministry: only those who are vaccinated or recovered [from coronavirus] will be able to enjoy gyms and culture. Go get vaccinated!"

Israel is expected to surpass four million people vaccinated on Tuesday, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Of those, more than 2.6 million will have received their second shot for maximum protection against the novel coronavirus.The number of people vaccinated each day has started to climb again. On Monday, some 156,000 people got the jab, Edelstein said.