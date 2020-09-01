Israel, UAE sign first cooperation agreement

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed their first-ever agreement, in the areas of banking and finance, on Tuesday.The UAE central bank, Israeli Finance Ministry and Israeli financial regulators reached an agreement by which they will form a joint committee on finance and investments and will continue to discuss promoting financial services cooperation. The countries will remove obstacles to investments between them and promote joint investments in the capital market They will also discuss cooperation in banking services and payment regulation, and how to meet international standards for investments.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the agreement, saying they will “help us promote mutual investments and broad cooperation.“We will soon announce additional agreements in aviation, tourism, trade and more,” he added.
