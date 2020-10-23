The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel, Sudan agree on steps toward normalization of ties

Trump's decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism helped pave the way for Khartoum to reach a deal on rapprochement with Israel.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 18:15
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019
Sudanese protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a rally honouring fallen protesters at the Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan July 18, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
An agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later on Friday, a senior US official said.
 
The agreement to be announced between Israel and Sudan is expected to commit to initial steps toward normalization, with issues such as an exchange of ambassadors and embassies to be resolved later, the senior US official said.
 
President Donald Trump's decision earlier this week to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism helped pave the way for Khartoum to become the latest Arab state to reach a deal on rapprochement with Israel, the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
It would mark a new foreign policy achievement for Trump as he seeks re-election on Nov 3 trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Trump announced on Monday he would take Sudan off the terrorism list once it deposited the $335 million it had pledged to pay in compensation. Khartoum has since placed the funds in a special escrow account for victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.
"President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the White House said in a statement. "This follows on Sudan’s recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families."
At the same time, Trump's aides have been pressing Sudan to take steps toward normalizing relations with Israel, following similar US-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
A key sticking point in the negotiations was Sudan's insistence that any announcement of Khartoum's delisting from the terrorism designation not be explicitly linked to establishing ties with Israel.
The military and civilian leaders of Sudan's transitional government have been divided over how fast and how far to go in establishing ties with Israel.


