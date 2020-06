Edibility for unemployment benefits will also be extended to those 67 and over (Israeli retirement age), who may have lost their job because of the coronavirus. After mid-August, the Finance Ministry will review whether to continue with benefits based on the state of the Israeli economy and job figures.

The decision was made with the participation of the Governor of the Bank of Israel and the head of the National Economic Council, in coordination with the Finance Ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday that unemployment benefits will be extended until mid August to those who are financially struggling amid high job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.