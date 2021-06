Israel will transfer 1.2 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the coming Days, Haaretz reported Thursday.The transfer of vaccines is a loan against vaccines the PA was supposed to receive in the future, according to Haaretz, meaning that Israel will transfer vaccines to the PA and later receive vaccines that the PA was scheduled to receive in 2022.The transfer was decided upon by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz during a ministry discussion, Haaretz reported.