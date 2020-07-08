Israel to receive 990 millions gallons of diesel from United States
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 8, 2020 13:42
Israel will receive 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel at a cost of $3 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in an official notification to Congress.The cost of the fuel will be covered by US aid money given to Israel and vendors will be selected “using a competitive bid process through Defense Logistics Agency Energy for supply source,” the statement released on Monday said.”The proposed sale of the JP-8 aviation fuel will enable Israel to maintain operational aircraft. Diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline will be used for ground vehicles,” read the statement. ”The proposed sale will improve Israel’s ability to meet current and future threats in order to defend its borders.”
