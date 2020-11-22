Edelstein: Israel trying to sign with most COVID-19 vaccines companies

Israel is trying to sign agreements with most or all of the companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told KAN Reshet Bet on Sunday.

"My mission is to be prepared so that every citizen who wants to get vaccinated will be able to get it," said Edelstein.

The officials stressed that large amounts of vaccinations for the virus would likely not arrive in Israel until around May, with only a few hundred thousand doses expected to arrive in the beginning of 2021.

Following deals with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, Israel is expected to sign agreements with two more companies to purchase even more vaccines for the novel coronavirus in the coming days, Israeli officials told Army Radio.