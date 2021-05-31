Israel, UAE sign tax treaty



חתמתי כעת על הסכם אמנת המס עם עובייד חומייד אל טייאר, שר האוצר של איחוד האמירויות. זהו הסכם היסטורי אשר ימריץ את פיתוח הקשרים הכלכליים בין המדינות ויתן ודאות ותנאים מוטבים לפעילות עסקית ענפה. הסכם זה יתרום להמשך השגשוג הכלכלי של מדינת ישראל, האמירויות, והאזור כולו. pic.twitter.com/74TFD8spUa May 31, 2021 Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said on Twitter, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalized relations last year.

The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.