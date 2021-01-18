The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel won't normalize relations with Turkey until Hamas branch closed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2021 12:03
Israel won't normalize relations with Turkey or return its ambassador to Ankara until the branch of the Hamas military wing in the country is closed, Ynet reported on Monday.
