Israeli accidentally enters Palestinian town, held by PA police

Palestinian police officers arrested on Thursday an Israeli who accidentally entered the Palestinian town of Biddya in the West Bank, N12 reported.
The Palestinian officers reportedly refused to release him and moved him to a police station at the town of Salfit. Officials from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reached out to the Palestinian security services and coordinated his release.
He was handed over to the IDF shortly after and has reportedly returned home safely.