Israeli ambassador discusses cooperation with head of WHO

Meirav Eilon Shahar

Ghebreyesus congratulated Israel on joining the Covax group, an joint initiative of vaccines led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

The director-general confirmed that he will participate in a conference of the WHO European Region that will take place in Israel in 2021. Ghebreyesus is expected to also visit the WHO's offices in Tel Aviv when he visits.

Eilon Shahar stressed that importance that Israel places on its connections with the WHO, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested considering additional forms of cooperation with the WHO in the field of molecular medicine.

Israel's ambassador to United Nations institutions in Geneva,met on Wednesday with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.