Israeli ambassador to UAE presents credentials to Emirati PM

Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Amir Hayek, presented his credentials to the vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Monday.

The ceremony took place at Air Show 2021 in Dubai and is the second part of the presentation of credentials and exchange of greetins between Hayek and the Al Maktoum.

The first part of the ceremony took place in the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

"This is another milestone in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and the region in general," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "Amir is a man of action with a lot of experience and I am sure that relations between the two countries will continue to develop and deepen during his tenure as ambassador. The economic, technological and political horizon that we are drawing together is important not only for the two countries but also for the entire region and our other international partners."