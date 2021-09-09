Israel, Mekong River nations sign cooperation accord amid water crisis

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday with the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

The MRC is an intergovernmental organization that coordinates water resource management policies between the four countries through which the Mekong River flows - Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.

As part of the agreement, Israel will supply the organization with knowledge, experience and expertise in the field of agricultural drought in times of water crises.

Israeli experience is in high demand for nations in the region, due to the states' over-pumping of water for irrigation, construction of dams for energy needs and the global climate crisis.