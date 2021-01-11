Israeli and Palestinian firefighters extinguish bus fire

Israeli and Palestinian firefighting teams work to extinguish the fire in a burning bus, January 11, 2021. (Credit: MOUNT HEBRON SECURITY DIVISION)

A bus that caught on fire near South Hebron Hills in the West Bank was successfully extinguished by firefighter teams of both Israelis and Palestinians on Monday.Israeli firefighter units arrived at the scene first, followed by volunteer groups, and finally by firefighter teams from the Palestinian Authority, working in tandem to put out the fire. The bus, in which the fire caught started in the back, had an Israeli license plate, Barak Hasid, a firefighter of high official rank, said.Anyone who was on the bus left it for safety before the fire spread.