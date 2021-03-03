Israeli and US ambassadors to UN discuss regional issues, racism



I had a great call today with @USAmbUN - the first of many no doubt! We discussed the critical issues on both our agendas: combatting climate change, racism and domestic violence, as well as working to expand the regional peace deals and see real change at the UN. pic.twitter.com/Wjzez9qqJg March 2, 2021

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan met with his US counterpart at the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday.The two discussed combatting climate change, fighting racism and domestic violence in the US, as well as the joint international affairs of the two countries.