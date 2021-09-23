The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli-Arab actor Salim Dau to join cast of 'The Crown' for season 5

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 16:13
The Israeli-Arab actor Salim Dau will join the cast of the television series 'The Crown' for the upcoming season 5, N12 reported.
Dau, who is known for Oslo (2021), Gaza mon amour (2020) and Fauda (2015), will be cast as Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Dodi al-Fayed, who was killed alongside Princess Diana in a car crash. 
"The Crown" Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the twentieth century. 
The show has been praised for its acting, directing, writing, cinematography and production values, and has received many awards and nominations. It won all seven drama categories at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021, becoming the first show to sweep the major drama categories.
