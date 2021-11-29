Israeli arrested for selling fake COVID-19 Green Passes

Israeli police officers arrested a man for forging and selling COVID-19 Green Passes for NIS 150.

The suspect, a Netanya resident in his 20s, reportedly sold 15 of these forged Green Passes through WhatsApp, allowing purchasers to falsely claim to have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered.

The arrest occurred on November 16, 2021, as the result of an undercover investigation that began months ago.

The allegation states that the suspect took advantage of the demand for Green Passes to circumvent COVID-19 restrictions, and in doing so, risked further spreading the virus.

A number of people who purchased the Green Passes were also detained and questioned but were released on restrictive conditions.