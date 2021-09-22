Israeli basketball coach dies at 49 from COVID complications

Arik Alfasi, veteran coach of the Israeli Basketball Premier League and one of the most prominent names in Israeli basketball, passed away Wednesday morning due to COVID-19 complications, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Alfasi, 49, has been coaching basketball since 2007. He was also formerly an assistant coach to Israel's national basketball team.

The Israeli Basketball Association mourned his passing on social media. "Basketball coach Arik Alfasi passed away at only 49. The Basketball Association bows its head and shares the family's grief."

מאמן הכדורסל אריק אלפסי הלך לעולמו כשהוא בן 49 בלבד. אלפסי שימש בעבר כעוזר מאמן נבחרת ישראל. איגוד הכדורסל מרכין את ראשו ומשתתף בצערה של המשפחה. pic.twitter.com/TxQAyeS2eT September 22, 2021

Alfasi has been battling the coronavirus for the past several weeks, having contracted the virus with the surge of the fourth wave of the pandemic in Israel. He was hospitalized in Ichilov in serious condition. Several days ago, his condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator.

The veteran coach has worked with many Israeli basketball teams over the years, including Ashkelon, Ashdod, Nahariya and Netanya, his home city.