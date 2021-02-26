Israeli cargo ship damaged after mysterious explosion rattles Oman Gulf

The ship - Helios Ray - usually used as a vehicle carrier, was then diverted to a nearby harbor in order to asses the damage.

The ship's staff and the ship itself are reportedly in good condition, with no injuries reported.

UKMTO issued a warning for nearby vassals, advising them to stay away from the area until the incident becomes clearer. Officials from the security firm Dryad that was securing the ship are reportedly looking into the possibility of Iranian military being involved in the mysterious incident. In an interview given to Ynet, Rami Ongar, the Israeli businessman who owns Helios Ray, said that he does not believe that the explosion was a result of an intentional attack, but noted that the ship has holes in it, which may indicate damage caused by missiles. Ongar also raised the possibility of the explosion being the result of an Iranian attack, meant as a signal to Biden's administration. The ship was on its way to Singapore from Saudi Arabia when the explosion took place.