Israeli child hit by bus, in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 18:48
A nine-year-old Israeli boy was hit by a bus in Arad, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Thursday.
MDA paramedics treated the boy and he was rushed to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition.
