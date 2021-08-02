Israeli coronavirus cabinet to meet on Tuesday amid rising COVID numbers

The Israeli government announced that the ministry committee in charge of handling the COVID crisis in Israel often referred to as the coronavirus cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss the current rise.Israel has seen a recent rise in COVID cases, with over 2,114 people testing positive on Sunday. In addition, over 45,000 citizens have already received a booster shot following the government decision to vaccinate citizens over 60 with a third jab."The situation is worrisome," Health Ministry’s Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said in a statement.