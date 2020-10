Shapira stressed that while the time in which the vaccine is developed is important, the quality of the vaccine is also important. The director-general explained to KAN Reshet Bet that while other companies were progressing much more quickly, they were also using untried methods that may not be as sure or safe as they seem.

Israel's coronavirus vaccine will most likely not be available until the end of the summer of 2021, but will be safe and work well, director-general of the Israel Institute for Biological Research Shmuel Shapira told KAN Reshet Bet.