Israeli delegation to continue Cairo negotiations in coming days

A delegation of high-ranking Israeli security officials will visit Cairo in the coming days, KAN 11 reported on Sunday.
It will be the delegation's third visit to Egypt as negotiations continue on a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. The delegation will attempt to conclude the negotiations in the coming days, according to the report.
