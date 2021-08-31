Israeli DJ accused of virtually raping 10-year-old has arrest extended

A 39-year-old DJ has had his arrest extended by the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court for another three days as he faces charges of sexual offenses and virtually raping minors, including a 10-year-old girl.

The DJ, identified as Barak Weiss of Neve Yemin, was previously arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting his partner, who had caught him committing indecent acts online. However, he was released to house arrest at the time.

Speaking to Ynet, his partner, who had been with him for over two years and had bought a wedding dress just days prior, explained that she found his old phone one day, which he had kept using despite also upgrading to a new one, and discovered "sexual correspondence" with young girls on TikTok.

The charge of virtual rape falls under the larger crime of rape in the Israeli justice system. It specifically refers to the soliciting of minors to perform sexual acts on themselves over the Internet, and as minors cannot give consent, this is what is known as "virtual rape" despite the interaction taking place online.