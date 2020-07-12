Israeli doctor caught drugging women, raping them on dates - report

Israel Police discovered that a doctor who works at a hospital in the center of the country has been taking women on dates, giving them date rape drugs, and proceeding to have sex with them without their consent, according to Israel's Channel 13.The discovery was made a few days after it was revealed that the Israel Police, alongside the Health Ministry, have been examining the possibility of bringing an Italian technology to Israel which is capable of detecting date rape drugs using a lock of hair.The police is investigating the doctor.