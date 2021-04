According to Israeli media, Elbaz died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel before he moved to New York in the '80s. He held a number of positions in the fashion world, heading Guy Laroche in Paris and Rive Gauche and credited for bringing the Lanvin company back into the spotlight.

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz passed away at the age of 59 in Paris on Saturday, according to Women's Wear Daily.