Israeli government approves higher fines for lockdown violators

According to the new guidelines, fines for lookdown violators will be increased as follows:

- Operating a business with an area of up to 100 square meters that was not approved will lead to a NIS 5,000 fine.

- Operating a business with an area of between 100-500 square meters that was not approved will lead to a NIS 7,500 fine.

- Operating a business with an area of over 500 square meters that was not approved will lead to a NIS 10,000 fine.

Holding events with higher numbers of participants than allowed will lead to a NIS 5,000 fine for events in open areas and a NIS 10,000 fine for events held in closed spaces.

Moreover, it was decided to increase the fines given to schools or educational institutions that hold physical activities that were not approved. According to the changes, an institute that holds up to 35 students will receive a NIS 5,000 fine, while institutes that hold over 35 students will receive a a NIS 10,000 fine.

The updates guidelines will come into effect on Friday evening.

The government approved on Thursday updated Heath Ministry guidelines for issuing fines for violators of lockdown regulations, a joint statement by the Health Ministry and Prime Minister's Office read.