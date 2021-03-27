The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram wins gold at World Championship

Ashram made it to first place in the multisport race category with an impressive 98.45 score, guaranteeing a gold medal.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 27, 2021 19:13
Linoy Ashram (photo credit: AMIT SHUSSEL / COURTESY)
Linoy Ashram
(photo credit: AMIT SHUSSEL / COURTESY)
Artistic gymnast Linoy Ashram has won a gold medal in the World Championship taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Saturday, Israeli media reported. 
Ashram made it to first place in the multisport race category with an impressive 98.45 score, guaranteeing a gold medal. The multisport race category includes a continuous series of stages that require athletes to switch from one athletic discipline to another. 
Ashram will compete in four finals in different categories tomorrow.

מדליית זהב בקרב רב ללינוי אשרם בגביע העולם בסופיה! ציונה המשוקלל של לינוי לאחר יום המוקדמות השני, במהלכו ביצעה לינוי...
Posted by ‎איגוד ההתעמלות בישראל Israel Gymnastics‎ on Saturday, 27 March 2021

"This is the first international competition that Linoy competed in this season," a statement by Israel's Gymnastics Federation read. "Linoy presented new exercises with high levels of difficulty, and we are proud of her for achieving such an excellent score, which is undoubtedly the result of the hard work put in by Linoy and her trainer, Ayelet Zussman."   

Ashram's journey was not an easy one, and included several attempts in the past to make it to the world stage among the world's top gymnasts. In 2019 she came close when she managed to win the silver medal in the hoop maneuver and a bronze in the ball maneuver at the 2019 World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.
And in November last year, she got one step closer, when she won a gold medal in the all around competition at the European Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, becoming the first Israeli European all-around champion. 

The 21-year-old from Rishon Lezion continues to prove that she is one of the most promising gymnasts in the world today, with a bright future ahead of her. 


