Israeli Judoka Peter Paltchik advances to European Championship final

Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik, who competes in the weight category of up to 100 kg, qualified for the European Championship final in Prague, after defeating the Georgian Varlam Liparteliani in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.The result is already more impressive than his previous career high, a bronze medal he won in the 2018 European Championships, which were held in front of a largely Israeli crowd in Tel Aviv.Paltchik advanced directly to the second round, where he defeated the Irishman Benjamin Fletcher. In the quarterfinals he defeated Jevgeņijs Borodavko from Latvia.