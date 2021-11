An Israeli was expelled from Sinai by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday after being detained for attempting to enter Sinai with a full magazine of bullets in his bag.

The man was held in custody overnight in a police station in Nueiba and after being interrogated he was fined some 1,200$ and was prohibited from reentering the country.

The Foreign Ministry stressed in response the importance of checking suitcases before attempting a border crossing, as some artifacts are considered illegal.